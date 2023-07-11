SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — San Angelo ISD will be hosting an Enrollment Support Event on Thursday, July 13, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. to aid families in registering and enrolling their children for the upcoming 2023-2024 school year.

The event will take place in the SAISD Administration Building located at 1621 University Ave. There, SAISD representatives will be present to assist families with the enrollment and registration processes. Enrollment may also be completed from any web browser or smartphone, and devices will be provided by SAISD for use during the event.

SAISD Enrollment Banner

Those looking to register at the event site are encouraged to bring the documentation required for enrollment and registration. For students who are new to the district, pre-K or kindergarten, the following is needed:

Proof of residence (utility bill or lease agreement)

Social security card

Birth certificate

Immunization record

Withdrawal paperwork from previous school(s), if applicable

Students returning from the previous school year should bring the following documentation:

Proof of residency (utility bill or lease agreement)

Immunization record

The first day of school is set for Thursday, July 17. For more information about how to enroll, visit SAISD’s enrollment information webpage.