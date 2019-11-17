SAISD responds to viral video of bullying incident

SAN ANGELO, TX – In an email sent out by the San Angelo Independent School District, the administration confirmed that they were aware of “a video circulating on social media regarding an incident in the Glenn Middle School restroom.” In that video, copies of which were screen recorded and sent to KLST and KSAN News, a group of students can be seen standing around and laughing as another student verbally harasses and then punches another student in the face while the apparent victim takes no offensive or defensive action.

Comments on social media indicated that the victim may have been an autistic student at Glenn Middle school, and that the apparent aggressor was a well known student athlete. Neither has been independently confirmed.

The SAISD email went on to say, “immediately district leaders and campus administrators began an investigation and identified the involved students. Parents and guardians of the involved students were contacted on Saturday, November 16, 2019. SAISD does not tolerate bullying, intimidation, or harassment. Swift and immediate disciplinary action will be taken Monday morning, November 18, 2019, according to the SAISD Code of Conduct and upon the completion of a thorough investigation. Local law enforcement is aware of the incident and is in communication with district leaders.”

Additionally, “the safety of our students is our first priority. SAISD, by law, is not at liberty to publicly disclose the names of students or disciplinary actions taken. We follow the process indicated in our policy and immediately conduct an investigation. We encourage everyone to report threats of any kind to a district or school official, local law enforcement, or report the concern on our district Stay Alert link on the SAISD website. Student reports will be kept confidential.”

We will work to bring you more information as it becomes available.