SAISD reports 95 positive cases of COVID-19 in first weekly report

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The San Angelo Independent School District reported a total of 95 new positive cases of COVID-19 among students and staff for the previous week. 81 total students and 14 staff received positive COVID-19 tests over the week.
The report, according to information on the site, will be updated every Monday.
|School
|COVID-19 Student Cases
|COVID-19 Staff Cases
|Alta Loma Elementary
|1
|0
|Austin Elementary
|1
|0
|Bonham Elementary
|2
|2
|Bowie Elementary
|2
|1
|Bradford Elementary
|0
|2
|Central High School
|15
|2
|Central High School Freshman Campus
|3
|1
|Crockett Elementary
|2
|0
|Fort Concho Elementary
|2
|0
|Glenn Middle School
|15
|1
|Glenmore Elementary
|2
|0
|Goliad Elementary
|0
|1
|Holiman Elementary
|1
|0
|Lake View High School
|19
|2
|Lincoln Middle School
|6
|0
|Lone Star Middle School
|5
|0
|Reagan Elementary
|0
|2
|San Jacinto Elementary
|4
|0
|Santa Rita Elementary
|1
|0
|Totals
|81
|14