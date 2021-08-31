SAISD reports 95 positive cases of COVID-19 in first weekly report

News
Posted: / Updated:

Coronavirus delta variant. (File/Getty)

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The San Angelo Independent School District reported a total of 95 new positive cases of COVID-19 among students and staff for the previous week. 81 total students and 14 staff received positive COVID-19 tests over the week.

The report, according to information on the site, will be updated every Monday.

SchoolCOVID-19 Student CasesCOVID-19 Staff Cases
Alta Loma Elementary10
Austin Elementary10
Bonham Elementary22
Bowie Elementary21
Bradford Elementary02
Central High School152
Central High School Freshman Campus31
Crockett Elementary20
Fort Concho Elementary20
Glenn Middle School151
Glenmore Elementary20
Goliad Elementary01
Holiman Elementary10
Lake View High School192
Lincoln Middle School60
Lone Star Middle School50
Reagan Elementary02
San Jacinto Elementary40
Santa Rita Elementary10
Totals8114
Confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 from 08/23/2021 to 08/27/2021

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.