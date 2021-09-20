SAISD reports 57 positive cases of COVID-19 for week ending September 17

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The San Angelo Independent School District has reported 57 positive COVID-19 cases among students and staff for the week ending on Friday, September 17, 2021.
52 total students in San Angelo public schools tested positive for COVID-19 between September 13 and September 17, according to SAISD reporting; 5 teachers were also confirmed to have tested positive for the virus.
|School
|Student Positives
|Staff Positives
|Alta Loma Elementary
|1
|Austin Elementary
|1
|Bonham Elementary
|1
|Bradford Elementary
|3
|Central High School
|14
|2
|Central High School on Oakes
|4
|1
|Crockett Elementary
|1
|Fort Concho Elementary
|1
|Glenn Middle School
|6
|Glenmore Elementary
|3
|Goliad Elementary
|2
|Lake View High School
|2
|Lamar Elementary
|1
|Lincoln Middle School
|3
|1
|Lone Star Middle School
|4
|McGill Elementary
|3
|Reagan Elementary
|2
|Santa Rita Elementary
|1
|Totals
|52
|5
|Total Students & Staff
|57