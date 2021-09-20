SAISD reports 57 positive cases of COVID-19 for week ending September 17

News
Posted: / Updated:

Coronavirus delta variant. (File/Getty)

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The San Angelo Independent School District has reported 57 positive COVID-19 cases among students and staff for the week ending on Friday, September 17, 2021.

52 total students in San Angelo public schools tested positive for COVID-19 between September 13 and September 17, according to SAISD reporting; 5 teachers were also confirmed to have tested positive for the virus.

SchoolStudent PositivesStaff Positives
Alta Loma Elementary1 
Austin Elementary1 
Bonham Elementary  1
Bradford Elementary3 
Central High School142
Central High School on Oakes41
Crockett Elementary1 
Fort Concho Elementary1 
Glenn Middle School6 
Glenmore Elementary 3 
Goliad Elementary2 
Lake View High School2 
Lamar Elementary1 
Lincoln Middle School31
Lone Star Middle School 4 
McGill Elementary3 
Reagan Elementary 2 
Santa Rita Elementary1
Totals525
Total Students & Staff57

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story