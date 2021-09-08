SAISD Reports 178 positive cases for the week ending on September 3

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The San Angelo Independent School District has reported 178 positive cases of COVID-19 among students and staff at schools within the district for the 7 days ending on Friday September 3, 2021.
According to the report, updated on Tuesday, September 7, 2021, 160 students tested positive for COVID-19 during the week, almost double the reported number of positive cases among students for the previous week.
18 positive cases were reported among staff, four more than were reported the previous week.
A breakdown of the cases reported by SAISD is below.
|School
|Student Positives
|Staff Positives
|Alta Loma Elementary
|3
|Austin Elementary
|3
|Belaire Elementary
|1
|Bonham Elementary
|3
|1
|Bowie Elementary
|2
|2
|Bradford Elementary
|6
|Carver Learning Center
|1
|Central High School
|30
|2
|Central High School on Oakes
|7
|1
|Crockett Elementary
|1
|Fannin Elementary
|Fort Concho Elementary
|3
|Glenn Middle School
|36
|3
|Glenmore Elementary
|1
|Goliad Elementary
|2
|Holiman Elementary
|3
|2
|Lake View High School
|28
|2
|Lamar Elementary
|4
|Lincoln Middle School
|15
|1
|Lone Star Middle School
|6
|McGill Elementary
|1
|PAYS
|1
|1
|Reagan Elementary
|1
|Sam Houston
|1
|San Jacinto Elementary
|1
|Santa Rita Elementary
|3
|Totals
|160
|18
|Total Students & Staff
|178