SAISD Reports 178 positive cases for the week ending on September 3

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The San Angelo Independent School District has reported 178 positive cases of COVID-19 among students and staff at schools within the district for the 7 days ending on Friday September 3, 2021.

According to the report, updated on Tuesday, September 7, 2021, 160 students tested positive for COVID-19 during the week, almost double the reported number of positive cases among students for the previous week.

18 positive cases were reported among staff, four more than were reported the previous week.

A breakdown of the cases reported by SAISD is below.