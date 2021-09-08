SAISD Reports 178 positive cases for the week ending on September 3

News
Posted: / Updated:

Coronavirus delta variant. (File/Getty)

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The San Angelo Independent School District has reported 178 positive cases of COVID-19 among students and staff at schools within the district for the 7 days ending on Friday September 3, 2021.

According to the report, updated on Tuesday, September 7, 2021, 160 students tested positive for COVID-19 during the week, almost double the reported number of positive cases among students for the previous week.

18 positive cases were reported among staff, four more than were reported the previous week.

A breakdown of the cases reported by SAISD is below.

SchoolStudent PositivesStaff Positives
Alta Loma Elementary3 
Austin Elementary3 
Belaire Elementary1 
Bonham Elementary 31
Bowie Elementary 22
Bradford Elementary6 
Carver Learning Center1 
Central High School302
Central High School on Oakes71
Crockett Elementary1 
Fannin Elementary  
Fort Concho Elementary3 
Glenn Middle School363
Glenmore Elementary  1
Goliad Elementary2 
Holiman Elementary 32
Lake View High School282
Lamar Elementary4 
Lincoln Middle School151
Lone Star Middle School 6 
McGill Elementary1 
PAYS11
Reagan Elementary  1
Sam Houston 1
San Jacinto Elementary1 
Santa Rita Elementary3
Totals16018
Total Students & Staff178
Positive cases of COVID-19 reported by SAISD from Monday, August 30 – Friday, September 3, 2021. Source: https://www.saisd.org/district/covid19/covid-19-positive-case-updates

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.