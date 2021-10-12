SAISD reports 16 positive COVID-19 cases from October 4 – October 8, 2021

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The San Angelo Independent School District has reported 16 positive COVID-19 cases among students and staff for the week ending on Friday, October 8, 2021.
14 total students in San Angelo public schools tested positive for COVID-19 between October 4 and October 8, according to SAISD reporting. 2 staff members also tested positive for the virus.
|School
|Student Positives
|Staff Positives
|Central High School
|1
|Central High School on Oakes
|1
|Crockett Elementary
|1
|Glenn Middle School
|2
|1
|Glenmore Elementary
|1
|Goliad Elementary
|1
|Lake View High School
|2
|Lamar Elementary
|3
|Lincoln Middle School
|1
|Santa Rita Elementary
|2
|Totals
|14
|2
|Total Students & Staff
|16