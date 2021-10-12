SAISD reports 16 positive COVID-19 cases from October 4 – October 8, 2021

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The San Angelo Independent School District has reported 16 positive COVID-19 cases among students and staff for the week ending on Friday, October 8, 2021.

14 total students in San Angelo public schools tested positive for COVID-19 between October 4 and October 8, according to SAISD reporting. 2 staff members also tested positive for the virus.

SchoolStudent PositivesStaff Positives
Central High School1 
Central High School on Oakes1 
Crockett Elementary1 
Glenn Middle School21
Glenmore Elementary 1 
Goliad Elementary1 
Lake View High School2 
Lamar Elementary3 
Lincoln Middle School 1
Santa Rita Elementary2
Totals142
Total Students & Staff16
Positive cases of COVID-19 in San Angelo ISD schools from October 4 – October 8, 2021. Reported by the San Angelo Independent School District

