SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — San Angelo ISD has published its 2023-2024 “Meet the Teacher” event schedule, allowing students and parents throughout the city to meet with educators before the new school year starts.

Meet the Teacher events give families the chance to meet with children’s prospective teachers, drop off school supplies and see their classrooms ahead of time.

Details about the event will vary from campus to campus. See the table below for information about each SAISD campus, or visit SAISD’s website.