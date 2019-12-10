SAISD: Potential gas leak at Glenmore Elementary

The San Angelo Independent School District released the following information to the media just before 1 p.m. on Tuesday, December 10.

“Gas Leak at Glenmore Elementary We are investigating a potential gas leak at Glenmore Elementary. As a safety precaution, the gas is being turned off at the campus. Student safety and comfort are our highest priority. We don’t anticipate a significant drop in temperature in the building. We are able to continue to serve hot lunches. We will maintain a regular schedule today. We will share additional information about plans for tomorrow as soon as we can.”

