SAN ANGELO, Texas- Summer vacation is the best time of year for students but for parents with busy work schedules, finding nutritional meals for their kids through out the day can be worrisome. No need to worry any longer though, as breakfast and lunch are being offered through the Free Summer Meals Program.

“It gives them an opportunity to come and eat for free and parents don’t have to cook. We are offering kid friendly meals like pizzas, burgers, chicken sandwiches, nachos, things like that,” said SAISD Child Nutrition Supervisor, Carolyn Loiselle.

Despite being out for the summer Loiselle says the students quite enjoy coming back to see the women who serve them best.

“They miss the ladies during the summer. We see a lot of them say ‘oh its my cafeteria lady’, so they’re real excited to see them,” added Loiselle.

Breakfast is held at Bradford Elementary from 7:15 to 8:30 am and lunch from 11:30 to 1 pm. Starting on June 6th, lunch will also be available at Goliad Elementary and Lone star middle from 11:30 to 12:30 pm.



Children should be 18 years or younger but there is no registration, or proof of age or income that is required. Parents can also grab lunch with their children if they choose a low price.

“We also encourage the parents to come get a tray its $4.50 at lunch for them,” said Loiselle.

San Angelo Independent School District will continue to offer the free meals through the end of June.