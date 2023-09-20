SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — San Angelo ISD has launched a new sports website and mobile app to provide local sports fans with highlights of student-athletes and the achievements of the district’s middle and high school teams.

The athletics homepage includes an events calendar, news, tickets, broadcasts and more. Additionally, each middle and high school, including Glenn Middle School, Lincoln Middle School, Lone Star Middle School, Central High School, and Lake View High School, have their own web pages with links specific to their campus athletic teams.

“We look forward to helping provide our students, families, staff, and community with opportunities to engage in our athletic teams through these dedicated websites and mobile app,” said SAISD.

The app can be downloaded to mobile phones or tablets using the following links: