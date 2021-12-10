San Angelo, Texas – San Angelo Independent School District is focused on building literacy and inspiring a love of reading within our Concho Valley Community.

They are hosting their second annual ‘San Angelo Reads’ community initiative. Teachers say they are committed to guiding success by regularly assessing reading levels, providing small group and individualized reading instruction.

“It’s so vitally important that for children the entire community, parents, families and leaders in the community come together to really celebrate reading to show them and model how important reading is so it’s just wonderful to have the support of our community,” said Whitney Wood, executive director of communications at SAISD.

We stopped by Bradford Elementary to see how some of our favorite readers started their morning with a visit from Clifford the Big Red Dog! Principal Carrasco shares why reading is such a fundamental skill that will be carried beyond elementary school.

“Reading is the heart of everything. You’ve got to be able to read and communicate. Its a life skill so its very important, its the root of what we are building as that foundation with our students,” said Carrasco.

The Junior League of San Angelo has a children’s literacy committee and they were excited to bring a few presents to the children to help them celebrate.

Junior League San Angelo

“One of our projects is donating books and this year we were able to donate 50 Christmas books to kids here at Bradford elementary to help promote reading especially during this holiday season,” added Clare Hallmark with the Junior League of San Angelo.

Influential guests were invited to read at various SAISD schools but first students got to show off their book character costumes in a parade through the hallways of Bradford.

Teachers encourage students to keep reading, whether that’s a trip to Tom Green Library or a book before bed, whatever works for your family!

Happy ‘San Angelo Reads’ Day!