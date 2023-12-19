SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — For the 21st year in a row, SAISD has a rating of “A” for “Superior Achievement” with a perfect score of 100 on the Financial Integrity Rating System of Texas (FIRST).

The FIRST accountability rating system assigns one of four financial accountability ratings to Texas school districts, with the highest being “Superior Achievement,” followed by “Above-Standard Achievement”, “Standard Achievement” and “Substandard Achievement.”

According to SAISD the primary goal of FIRST is to achieve quality performance in the management of school districts’ financial resources, a goal made more significant due to the complexity of accounting associated with Texas’ school finance system.

“This is an outstanding achievement for the board and district,” stated Dr. Merl Brandon, Assistant Superintendent of Business and Support Services and Chief Financial Officer. “This rating shows that our district is making the most of our taxpayers’ dollars and we are accountable for not only student learning but also for achieving these results cost-effectively and efficiently. It takes the efforts of many outstanding staff members to make this happen and we will strive to continue to provide excellence in fiscal accountability to all of our stakeholders.”

SAISD’s financial data can be viewed here.

To view SAISD’s FIRST Rating page go here.