SAISD campus principals receive over $65 thousand in DESK donations

San Angelo, TX — San Angelo ISD campus principals were presented funds from DESK, Donate Educational Supplies to Kids. This year the DESK Board gave the students of San Angelo $65,041.59 for school supplies. Principals received DESK funds at their August Administrators meeting in order to purchase supplies for students before school begins on August 21, 2019. Students needing assistance with school supplies should make their campus counselor or campus principal aware of their need, according to a press release from SAISD.