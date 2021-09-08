SAISD Band Member of the Week: Gabby Gallegos

It’s time to announce this week’s SAISD Band Member of the Week.

This week’s winner is Gabby Gallegos from the Central High School Band.

“Gabby is the heartbeat of the program. Everyone loves Gabby and she always has a smile on her face. She knows how to work hard and has so much fun doing it. If there was one person that represents what the “Mighty Bobcat Band” is about, it’s Gabby,” Central High School Band Director Jason Jones said.

“I have the best memories from band trips, rehearsals, practices and just the class period. It’s the greatest time ever. Sports are great too, do those if you want to. In band, you’ll make so many friends and it’s also helping you learn and it’s just great. It’s one of my favorites electives,” Gabby Gallegos said.

Congratulations Gabby on winning the SAISD Band Member of the Week.