It’s time to announce this week’s SAISD Band Member of the Week.

This week’s winner is Central High School Senior Color Guard Captain Karina Perez.

“Karina has been a member of the Color Guard for four years and is serving as a captain this year,” Central High School Mighty Bobcat Band Director Jason Jones said. “Karina is one of the kindest members of the band who always goes out of her way to ensure everyone feels included, making her an outstanding color guard captain. She is also actively involved in other organization and is currently Senior Class President. Karina is a shining example of how to be a great student and be involve in multiple activities across campus.”

“To my fellow bandmates, I would tell them to just enjoy it while you can. Looking back, I wish that I would have enjoyed the smaller things and just being with all my peers getting to experience going to competition, like the adrenaline rush it gives you,” Perez said.

Congratulations Karina on winning this week’s SAISD Band Member of the Week.