It’s time to announce this week’s SAISD Band Member of the Week.

This week’s winner is Central High School Band Senior Percussionist and Head Drum Major Hannah Richardson.

Central High School Mighty Bobcat Band Director, Jason Jones, says, “Hannah is an outstanding leader, thoughtful and extremely hardworking. She is the perfect example for all those wanting to be drum majors in the future.”

“I so excited to continue to pursue it even if I don’t necessarily go to college for that. I’m just glad music is such a big part of my life,” Hannah Richardson said.

Congratulations Hannah on winning this week’s SAISD Band Member of the Week.