SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — SAISD has announced the following new principals and district leadership in advance of the upcoming 2023-2024 school year.

New leadership / Principals for 2023-2024 SAISD school year

Principals

San Jacinto Elementary

Michele Beers is the new Principal of San Jacinto Elementary replacing Kim Spurgers, who now is serving as the Director of District Behavior Support. Mrs. Beers most recently served as the Assistant Principal at Bradford Elementary. She has 10 years of experience in Education, all at SAISD. She has served as a teacher at Alta Loma Elementary, on the Curriculum Writing Team, District STEM Camp Coordinator and Assistant Principal. Mrs. Beers also worked as a contractor for the US Army for four years. She holds a Bachelor of Arts in Interdisciplinary Studies from Western Governors University and a Master of Arts in Curriculum and Instruction from Angelo State University.

Goliad Elementary

Becca Flores is the new Principal of Goliad Elementary, replacing Shannon Klepac, who is now serving as the principal of Lamar Elementary at SAISD. Ms. Flores most recently served as assistant principal at Central High School, a position she held since 2014. Ms. Flores has been in Education for 15 years, all at SAISD. She first worked as a special education teacher at Reagan Elementary, then as a vocational adjustment coordinator/transition specialist at Central High School and Lake View High School and then as assistant principal at Central High School. Ms. Flores holds a Bachelor of Science and a Master of Education from Angelo State University.

Lamar Elementary

Shannon Klepac is the new Principal of Lamar Elementary, replacing Jennifer Ryan. Ms. Klepac most recently served as Principal of Goliad Elementary, a position she’s held since 2020. She has been in Education for 14 years, all at SAISD. She first worked as a Math Teacher at Lee Middle School, then Elementary Instructional Coach at San Jacinto Elementary, then Middle School Assistant Principal at Glenn Middle School and then Elementary Principal at Goliad Elementary. Ms. Klepac holds a Bachelor of Science and a Master of Education in Educational Administration from Angelo State University.

Austin Elementary

April Johnson is the new Principal of Austin Elementary, replacing Brooke Kalnbach, who is now serving as SAISD Director of Elementary Instruction for C&I. Ms. Johnson most recently served as the assistant principal at Austin Elementary. She has been in Education since 2013, all at SAISD. She first worked as a teacher at Bradford Elementary, then assistant principal at Lone Star Middle School and then assistant principal at Austin Elementary. Ms. Johnson holds a Bachelor of Science in Interdisciplinary Studies, a Master of Arts and a Master of Education, all from Angelo State University.

Central High School

Jill Ross is the new Principal of Central High School, replacing Bill Waters, who retired earlier this year after serving 15 years with Central HS. Ms. Ross has served 28 years in Education and most recently served as Principal of Lake Belton High School, a position she held since 2019. She also served as Principal at two other Belton ISD high schools, Assistant Principal, Executive Director of Special Program, Educational Diagnostician and Teacher. Ms. Ross holds a Bachelor of Arts in English from Midwestern State University, a Master of Education from Texas Tech University and is in her final year of coursework for a Doctor of Education in Educational Administration from Texas A&M University.

Angela Gossett is the new Associate Principal of Central High School, replacing Toni Daniel, who retired earlier this year. Ms. Gossett comes to SAISD from Cornerstone Christian School, where she served as Administrator/Head of School. She has 14 years of experience in Education in San Angelo and has also served as an Assistant Principal, Department Head and English Language Arts and Reading Teacher. Ms. Gossett holds a Bachelor of Science in Music Education and a Master of Educational Administration from Angelo State University.

District Leadership

Brooke Kalnbach is SAISD’s new Director of Elementary Curriculum and Instruction. Mrs. Kalnbach most recently served as Principal at Austin Elementary. She has been in Education for 21 years, all at SAISD. She has also taught at Lamar Elementary, served as an Instructional Coach at Lamar Elementary and Reagan Elementary; and served as Assistant Principal and then Principal at Austin Elementary. Mrs. Kalnbach holds a Bachelor of Interdisciplinary Studies from Angelo State University and a Master’s degree in Educational Leadership from Lamar University.

Kim Spurgers is SAISD’s new Director of District Behavior Support. Mrs. Spurgers most recently served as the Principal at San Jacinto Elementary. She has been in Education for 21 years, all at SAISD. She has also served as Principal at Holiman Elementary, Assistant Principal at San Jacinto Elementary, Instructional Specialist at Bradford Elementary and a Teacher at McGill Elementary. Mrs. Spurgers holds a Bachelor of Science and a Master of Education in School Administration from Angelo State University.

Scott Walters is SAISD’s new Coordinator for Safety and Security. He most recently served as Assistant Principal of Lake View High School, a position he held since 2013. Mr. Walters has been in Education for a total of 32 years, with 27 of those years being with SAISD. He has also served as a Coach’s aide; has taught Life Science, Study Skills and Biology; coached football, basketball, track and golf; and served as Assistant Principal at Lincoln Middle School and Lake View High School. Mr. Walters holds a Bachelor of Science in Kinesiology and a Master of School Administration from Angelo State University.