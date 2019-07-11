SAISD Announces New Campus Principals

San Angelo ISD is pleased to announce new principals for the upcoming 2019-2020 school year.

The new principal at Glenmore Elementary will be Teri Gould. Mrs. Gould has a bachelor’s degree and a master’s degree from Angelo State University. She has 20 years of experience as an educator, 18 of those years in SAISD. Mrs. Gould comes to Glenmore from Alta Loma Elementary where she has served as the Instructional Coach for the past two years.

The new principal at Carver Learning Center will be Claudia Becerra. Ms. Becerra has a bachelor’s degree and a master’s degree from Angelo State University. She has 10 years of experience as an educator, all with SAISD. Ms. Becerra will continue to serve as the Coordinator for PAYS, where she has served the past three years.

Congratulations to Teri Gould and Claudia Becerra!