SAISD announces modifications to phased reopening

SAN ANGELO, TX — The San Angelo Independent School District announced modifications to the upcoming phased reopening of schools. According to a statement issued on Tuesday afternoon, August 11, 2020:

“As we consider the health and wellness of our community, San Angelo ISD is implementingthe following phased approach for the beginning of our academic year. Our official start dateremains August 19th.

August 19th – Elementary and middle school students begin in-person instruction and the SAISD Virtual Academy

August 19th – All high school students, grades 9 – 12, begin instruction virtually

September 2nd – All high school students, grades 9 – 12, who opted for in-person instruction will report to campus

Extracurricular activities and athletic schedules will be communicated by coaches and sponsors

“We continue to evaluate and consult with local health officials and the Center for DiseaseControl multiple times per week to assess current conditions. San Angelo ISD hasimplemented protocols at all campuses and facilities to maximize safety.

“San Angelo ISD looks forward to serving the needs of our community and students.To learn more and stay up-to-date on the upcoming school year, visit the SAISD website at www.saisd.org/BacktoSchool​“