Saharan dust coming to the Concho Valley. What causes it and why sunsets will appear move vibrant this weekend

SAN ANGELO, Texas – This weekend Saharan dust is expected to move over the Concho Valley. It isn’t a rogue weather event exclusive to the year 2020, it’s more common than most people realize.

The reason?

It starts with strong winds thousands of miles away in Western Africa. When winds are strong enough over the Atlantic Ocean and Africa, dust from the Saharan Desert can become suspended and lifted to great heights in the atmosphere. Several thousand feet in fact. That dust is then transported westward in the tropical air flow. The same air flow that brings tropical systems to the Southeastern United States can also bring Saharan Dust instead. The presence of Saharan dust usually suppresses tropical development for the region.

The forecast?

Late Friday night and into the weekend, the Concho Valley will see the greatest amount of the Saharan Dust expected. Upper level winds from the southeast will continue to move in the suspended dust particles over parts of Texas for the next couple of weeks as the two large dust plumes transit the Atlantic Ocean. Another round of some possible dust can be expected in the beginning of July as the second dust plume is expected to take a very similar route. Moving westward over the Atlantic and then turning more northwestward over the Caribbean, the dust then moves through the Gulf of Mexico and into the southern United States.

The impacts?

Not a lot. The skies will gain the hazy appearance that we have seen before. Strong winds over the southwestern US can bring in dust from the west. That will happen again, only the source region of the dust is different. Looking out at the horizon we will see the tan and brownish appearance in the sky as light travels through more of the atmosphere. This will be the case during sunsets and sunrises this weekend. As sun dips closer to the horizon the cooler colors with shorter wavelengths like violet and blue will be filtered out by the suspended dust, and allows the colors with longer wavelengths to reach the human eye or a camera. That will make for more vibrant sunrises and sunsets and for warmer colors like orange, pink, and red to really stand out.