SAFD successfully battles house fire at East 39th and Oaklawn

SAN ANGELO, Texas — A structure fire in a home on the corner of East 39th Street and Oaklawn was successfully put out by the San Angelo Fire Department just before noon today, Wednesday, July 1, 2020.

A nearby neighbor noticed smoke issuing from the house and called the fire department at approximately 11:00 a.m.

Firefighters arrived on the scene and executed what Battalion Chief, Fred Barnett referred to as a “fast attack” to the back door of the residence in order to control and extinguish the fire.

According to Barnett, the structure was “full of a lot of material, and so the fire appears to be contained in the back section.”

As of this writing, fire marshals were in the process of investigating to determine the cause of the fire.

The residence was empty at the time of the fire and there were no injuries.

