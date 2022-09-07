SAN ANGELO, Texas- Ahead of the 21st anniversary of 9/11 the San Angelo Fire Department and volunteers are out at the 9/11 memorial near the San Angelo Museum of Fine Arts, to place flags remembering those who tragically lost their lives.

“We’re out here placing 2,996 miniature flags for the remembrance of the victims of the 9/11 terrorist attacks in 2001,” said Fire Chief Patrick Brody.

The annual ceremony will be held Friday, September 9th, and is open to the public.

“Beginning at 9:00 a.m. located at the 9/11 memorial, we’re going to have our 9/11 Memorial ceremony. We have a keynote speaker from Goodfellow Air Force Base, Col. Eugene Moore, and also some other speakers in the honor guard,” said Chief Brody.

He adds despite the anniversary being a tough one to get through, they continue to do it to keep the memory alive.

“There is a little bit of sadness, there is a bit of emotion that goes into every 9/11 but at the end of the day we hold our head up because we are proud of what we do,” said Brody. “The only way we can truly honor those victims that day is to keep doing what we do every day, protecting the city and the citizens that we love.”