SAN ANGELO, Texas — Day three from the San Angelo Country Club Men’s Golf Partnership Tournament is officially complete.

Former Wall Hawk, Will Henderson, had himself a day. With shooting a six under 65 in today’s play, he is heading into the championship round tomorrow with great momentum.

“Well, we actually made some putts today versus last two days. They fell in the hole and hit some good shots and got lucky. There were very tough pin locations yesterday and the day before, and even today. They seemed a lot more gettable, and we capitalized on it.

Only one day remains and the pressure rises for golfers from all around Texas to take home the championship trophy.

“It’s more about bragging rights more than anything with our members here. So yeah, it’s pretty cutthroat. We’re trying to win the trophy this year. But the biggest thing is the competition just brings it up. We have friendly games all week. We’re playing golf this weekend. You got plenty playing. It’s just a lot more fun. It’s real golf,” said Steve Robles.