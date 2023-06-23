SAN ANGELO, Texas — After a successful day one for the San Angelo Country Club Men’s Partnership Golf Tournament, day two was filled with excitement as we look ahead to the championship flight.

With this being a four-day event, golfers are embracing the moment and looking to capitalize on their hard work put in over the course of this year preparing for this tournament.

“It’s a thrill. I mean, I’m an average golfer, but it’s something I look forward to every year. A lot of people take vacations just for this event, it’s very selective to get into and you got to be invited. It’s just amazing. The course was just incredible, but I’m excited. Two more days. We were just joking around like man; we still have two more days of this stuff,” said fifth flight golfer, Sean Carter.

Day two was filled with strong winds which made it a hard time on the green, but the golfers refused to let anything get in their way of making the championship flight.

“Luckily, we don’t have the 112-degree temperature. It was a little windy today. Pin placements a little rougher, but yeah, it’s been good. We’re kind of in the middle of the pack, but greens are firming up. So, that’s what San Angelo Country Clubs all about.

Round three of action will continue Saturday at the San Angelo Country Club for the championship flight. Stay with us on Concho Valley Home Page for more coverage on this event.



