Running out of ideas? Here are 20 ways to beat boredom

Looking for some ways to pass the time while you’re at home? Here is a list of ways to beat boredom.

1. Check on your family, friends, and neighbors. Give them a call, FaceTime them, or write letters and send cards. You can send messages to nursing home residents as well.

2. Volunteer at places that need some extra help or clean out your closets and pantries and donate those items. You can also donate blood.

3. Learn how to be a CASA or educate yourself on the signs of child abuse and how to report it.

4. You can also get more information on becoming a foster parent or how to help local foster parents.

5. April 15th is usually Tax Day but, the deadline has been extended to July 15th. You can go ahead and file your taxes now though. There are several tax service companies offering drop off, over the phone, or online options.

6. Fill out the 2020 Census online. The results of the Census are considered when it comes to how federal funding is distributed. So the more people who participate, the more accurate it is, meaning your city or favorite organization could get more money from the government.

7. While you’re online, unsubscribe from all those annoying or junk emails.

8. After you’ve cleaned up your inbox, how about social media? Unfollow or unfriend toxic people and pages. Several reports and studies show that this can improve your mental health and attitude.

9. If you want to stay online, you can also take surveys to make extra money. Check out this option by Amazon.

10. Harvard University is offering free online classes on a variety of topics ranging from religion to computer programming to child advocacy. Some classes are four weeks long, some are 11 weeks long.

11. If you need to soak up some sun, go for a walk outside. You can use some park trails but remember to practice social distancing.

12. You can also make up a game and play it outside with your family.

13. Check out the International Waterlily Collection in San Angelo virtually.

14. Cozy up with a good book. You can order books online from our local bookstores, Old Town Books and Cactus Book Shop. For children, check out what the Trevor Romain Company is offering: free ebooks, four video animation books, and free content from our subsidiary entity, Comical Sense . They also have a stop-motion animation video to help adults explain about COVID-19 to kids.

15. Learn a new language. There are several online learning tools and apps you can download to help you master the language of your choice.

16. Make a family movie. Sit down together and write the script, get props from around your house, then get out your smart phone and press record!

17. Or, make a family music video. Pick your favorite song, dress up, and dance to the music!

18. Write in a journal daily or document your experience on a writing program on your computer.

19. Go through old family photos. You can organize photo albums, baby books, scrap books, or just laugh about some of your funniest memories.

20. Take a virtual tour of the newest building on Angelo State University’s campus, the Stephens Chapel.