TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) – The annual Runnin’ WJ Ranch golf tournament begins Wednesday at the Northridge Country Club and the Texarkana country club.

The All-Pro Tour and the Women’s All-Pro Tour will participate in the Texarkana Children Charities Open.

Runnin’ WJ Ranch has partnered with Texarkana Children’s Charity to host the fundraiser. The golf tournament is the second-largest fundraiser for the organization.

Funds raised help to provide scholarships for children at the Ranch. The Ranch has also partnered with a local Down syndrome organization to offer a swim camp for kids.

The tournament starts Wednesday and runs through Saturday.