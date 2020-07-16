Rumor control: Tom Green County Constable says article circulating on social media is FALSE

*Below is a press release sent by Randy Harris, Tom Green County Constable Precinct 4.

TOM GREEN COUNTY, Texas – A number of persons recently viewed a headline on Facebook from a real looking news site stating that a deputy constable with Tom Green County Precinct 4 had been shot. This has produced a number of inquiries to local constables asking the condition of the officer that was shot and who had been shot. NO DEPUTIES OR OFFICERS WITH ANY TOM GREEN CONSTABLES OFFICE HAVE BEEN SHOT OR INJURED.

This story is “Fake News” placed as “click bait” to download an app and subscribe to a news service

called SmartNews. If you see this particular, please do not believe what you read and file a complaint with Facebook about the ad. Please share this release on Facebook so that all of the Tom Green County community will be informed of the truth regarding this matter.



Randy Harris

Tom Green County Constable Precinct 4

Below is a screenshot of the FALSE article. The screenshot was sent to us by Harris.