Roughly 60% of the Concho Valley under severe to extreme drought conditions

Areas to our west along with the Texas Panhandle have received their fair share of rain over the last several days. While, that hasn’t been the case across West Central Texas, and parts of the Texas Hill Country. Extreme drought conditions are expanding across the state of Texas.

Drought Monitor of Texas

Compared to last week’s drought monitor extreme drought conditions have expanded further south across the Concho Valley.

Concho Valley Drought Monitor

There are rain chances in the forecast over the next couple of days with most of the region expected to see anywhere from 0.10” – 1.00” of rain with isolated higher rainfall totals.

Upcoming Rain Chances

