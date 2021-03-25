ROTC Cadet wins National Scholarship for Prestigious Russian Program

Cadet Maj. Kevin Rudaski

Courtesy: Angelo State University Office of Communication and Marketing

SAN ANGELO, Texas, – Kevin Rudaski of Waldorf, Md., a cadet in Angelo State University’s Air Force ROTC Detachment 847, has been awarded a Project Global Officer (Project GO) Scholarship that will fund Russian language studies through Indiana University this summer.

Project GO is an initiative of the Defense Language and National Security Education Office that provides scholarships to ROTC students for critical language studies.

Rudaski’s scholarship will pay for his tuition, fees, books and other expenses to participate in a virtual Russian language and culture program from June 1 to July 30 in Indiana University’s Hamilton Lugar School of Global and International Studies.

The Russian program classes will meet four hours per day, and students pledge to speak only Russian in class and during various activities. Students also have access to conversation sessions with native speakers. Classes are practical and oriented to helping students develop speaking proficiency and acquire the cultural knowledge and habits they need to interact appropriately and confidently in a Russian-speaking community. Classes are designed according to the best practices of the National Russian Flagship Language Program and the Indiana University Russian Flagship Program.

An intelligence and analysis major at ASU, Rudaski is minoring in Russian and is currently enrolled in Russian 2312, the capstone Russian language course taught by Ewa Davis, instructor of Russian.

“In addition to our regular class time, Kevin and I have been working separately on expanding his Russian language skills,” Davis said. “Needless to say, Kevin is a bright and studious gentleman. It is truly rewarding to see such enthusiasm and devotion in a student.”

A cadet major in ROTC Det. 847, Rudaski is also president of ASU’s Russian Club student organization. He is set to graduate in May and has been accepted into the Master of Science in Foreign Service graduate program at Georgetown University.

Courtesy: Angelo State University Office of Communications and Marketing