SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — Two people were sent to the Shannon Medical Center after a rollover wreck occurred near Sunset Mall.

The accident happened at an exit ramp off of the West Houston Harte Expressway located next to Desert Shadows Apartments and close to the mall.

The general location of the crash, indicated by the small gray waypoint marker near the center of the image. Image courtesy of Google.

According to a San Angelo Police Department officer at the scene, the accident occurred after the driver of the vehicle, traveling westbound at the time, noticed that they had almost missed the exit ramp. The driver attempted to correct this but entered the ramp too late and too fast. This caused the vehicle to slide and fishtail uncontrollably, causing the car to roll over into the bar ditch parallel to the exit.

The officer stated that there were minor injuries to both occupants. Both were taken to Shannon Medical Center for evaluation.

Our reporters at the scene observed that traffic was temporarily reduced to one lane on the Houston Harte Expressway and that the exit ramp was blocked off in order to accommodate first responders.

It is unknown whether any citations were issued as of the time of publication.