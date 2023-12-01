SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — A rollover on Highway 87 heading to Wall has shut down traffic while emergency responders clear the scene.

The rollover occurred in the southbound lanes of S Loop 306 at S U.S. Highway 87 which has been shut down. All traffic is being diverted to the northbound lane and drivers are being asked to seek an alternate route for the next few hours.

Staff on the scene saw several first responders as well as DPS. The circumstances of the rollover are currently unknown.