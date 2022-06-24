AUSTIN (KFDX/KJTL) — Gov. Greg Abbott Friday released a statement following the decision by the United States Supreme Court to overturn Roe v. Wade.

The ruling by the nation’s highest court to overturn Roe v. Wade turns over the power to legislate abortion from the federal government to state governments.

Texas is one of 26 states in the U.S. with laws restricting abortion.

Gov. Abbott said the latest ruling from the Supreme Court allows states to protect the lives of all unborn babies in America.

“The U.S. Supreme Court correctly overturned Roe v. Wade and reinstated the right of states to protect innocent, unborn children,” Gov. Abbott said. “Texas is a pro-life state, and we have taken significant action to protect the sanctity of life.”

Gov. Abbot said Texas has also prioritized supporting women’s healthcare and expectant mothers in need to give them the necessary resources so that they can choose life for their child.

“I signed laws that extended Medicaid health care coverage to six months post-partum, appropriated $345 million for women’s health programs, and invested more than $100 million toward our Alternatives to Abortion program,” Gov. Abbott said. “This critical program provides counseling, mentoring, care coordination, and material assistance, such as car seats, diapers, and housing to mothers in need.”

“Texas will always fight for the innocent unborn, and I will continue working with the Texas legislature and all Texans to save every child from the ravages of abortion and help our expectant mothers in need,” Gov. Abbott said.