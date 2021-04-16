Windy conditions and where your cowboy hat is.

San Angelo Rodeo 2021

We’ve all heard of where’s my trashcan with strong winds, but out here in West Texas. We’re used to strong winds. So we’re here to ask the question, where’s your cowboy hat? In the Concho Valley gust can get up to 30 miles per hour. We wanted to test at what speed do you lose your hat to the wind.

we started out at 20 miles per hour, and the hat stayed on. We increased to 25 miles per hour. That’s when the head started to get a little shaky.

When they got underneath the brim, and we lost the hat. we found out keeping your hat low can already help in high winds.

So next to increase the winds even more. We got up to 60 miles per hour and the hat stayed on until the winds got underneath the brim. It just goes to show with high winds, keep your hat low.

it’s a lot of skip to 40 miles per hour. but that wasn’t good enough for us so we increase the wins of the 55 to 60 miles per hour.
the hat stayed on to the wind finally got underneath the brim.

this just goes to show your hat low when the winds are high

