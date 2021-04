SAN ANGELO, Texas (TwistTedRodeo.com, Ted Harbin) — It was a perfect night for Jacobs and a great night for bull rider Boudreaux Campbell during Thursday’s fifth performance of the San Angelo Stock Show and Rodeo.

Campbell, a four-time National Finals Rodeo qualifier from Crockett, Texas, rode Pete Carr Pro Rodeo’s Oyster Bayou for 92.5 points to close out an electric night that saw lead changes happen in four of seven events at Foster Communications Coliseum.