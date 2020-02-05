WATCH: Barrelman John Harrison goes for a ‘ride’ after bull hits barrel

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Five-time NFR (National Finals Rodeo) Barrelman John Harrison is showcasing his talents at the 88th annual San Angelo Stock Show and Rodeo.

This “ride” happened during the Saturday night performance on February 1.

Harrison is no stranger to rodeo and the western way of life. His grandfather is the late Freckles Brown. Harrison got his PRCA card in 1999 and has since earned several prestigious awards.

You can read more about Harrison on his website.

Our Senora Scott interviewed Harrison on KSAN News at 10 p.m. on Thursday, January 30.

