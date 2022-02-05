SAN ANGELO, Texas – Animals began entering the arena this weekend at the San Angelo Stock show with the wether doe show Saturday morning along with the lamb and goat skill-a-thon later in the afternoon.

Skill-a-thon contestants gathered in the arena Saturday afternoon to test their skills as goat and lamb showmen. According to contestant and Hood County 4H member Kelley Sanders, the contest consists of many different parts. “We have to evaluate meat and wool as well as classifying or grading them,” Sanders said. Contestants also have to identify breeds, explain their origin, identify medications and different foods that can be fed to their livestock. There is also an industry quiz that tests the overall knowledge of the showmen on the lamb and goat industry. The quiz varies in question length based on the age of the contestant.

“This helps me figure out how to take care of my animals in the best way possible,” Sanders explained. “With this information, I can switch up foods when I need to like add or take away more protein, fiber or fat to their diets along with medicating and taking care of my animals physically.”

Sanders also explained that by knowing all this information she is able to teach others about the world of livestock and showing.

Goat shows started Saturday morning with wether doe and will continue through Tuesday. Lamb shows are scheduled to begin tomorrow and will also continue through Tuesday. For more information about the San Angelo Stock Show or to find the stock show schedule, visit San Angelo Rodeo.