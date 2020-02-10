Senora Scott interviews Brittni Allerkamp, Livestock Coordinator for the SASSRA

Rodeo

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Senora Scott interviews Brittni Allerkamp, Livestock Coordinator for the SASSRA.

More Stories for you

• Rodeo Updates: Reeves in position for San Angelo title
SAN ANGELO, Texas – As a child growing up in Texas, Matt Reeves recalls the days of traveling to the stock shows a…

• Rodeo Updates: Thurston finds success in San Angelo
SAN ANGELO, Texas – The San Angelo Stock Show and Rodeo has become a bit of a honey hole for saddle bronc rider Zeke T…

• Rodeo Performance Updates: Performance 6
SAN ANGELO, Texas — February 7, 20207:30 p.m. performance. Current standings: Bareback riding leaders  1. Kody La…

• WATCH: Barrelman John Harrison goes for a ‘ride’ after bull hits barrel
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Five-time NFR (National Finals Rodeo) Barrelman John Harrison is showcasing his talents at the 8…

• 2020 San Angelo Stock Show and Rodeo AG mechanics showcase
SAN ANGELO, TX – The Spur Arena saw a huge turn out for spectators and participant before judging for the 2020 San…

• Rodeo Results Update: Performance 2
PRCA Performance #2 January 31, 20207:30 p.m. — 9:30 p.m. Bareback riding leaders 1. Kody Lamb, 8…

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.