San Angelo Stock Show and Rodeo preparations are underway

SAN ANGELO, TEXAS- The 2020 San Angelo Stock Show and Rodeo is less than two weeks away.

At the Coliseum today workers installed the dirt of the arena. Over the next week and a half, workers will install the bucking chutes and iron for the upcoming performances.

This year’s rodeo will include 13 performances that will feature events such as bull riding, saddle bronc riding, steer wrestling and women’s barrel racing.

Mike Martin with the San Angelo Stock Show & Rodeo explained the preparations for the rodeo. “It’s quite a bit of work that goes on in here. We start with 15-20 volunteers that come in and install work, another 15-20 to put in iron and we have an equal number to tear it all down when we get done.”

He also says workers will be working on the arena every day, until the rodeo opens on January 30th.