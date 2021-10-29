San Angelo Stock Show and Rodeo named 2021 Large Rodeo of the Year

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – The Women’s Professional Rodeo Association (WPRA) announced their 2021 Committee and Contract Awards and San Angelo’s Stock Show and Rodeo won the award for 2021 Large Rodeo of the Year, according to the WPRA on Friday, October 29, 2021.
In a statement on the San Angelo Stock Show and Rodeo website, provided by the WPRA, rodeo committees have long been the backbone of the rodeo industry and that has never been more apparent given all the challenges the pandemic has inflicted over the last two years. Without the hardworking rodeo committees, the industry would have a hard time existing. Winning the WPRA Large Rodeo of the Year award in 2021 is the San Angelo (Texas) Stock Show and Rodeo. The Golden Spike Rodeo in Tremonton, Utah, will be honored as the Medium Rodeo of the Year and the Will Rogers Stampede in Claremore, Oklahoma, will take home the Small Rodeo of the Year.
Pete Carr with Carr Pro Rodeo also won 2021 Stock Contractor of the Year.
The WPRA would like to congratulate each of the award recipients as well as those that were nominated for these prestigious awards.
Below is a full list of those that will be recognized by the WPRA in 2021.
Announcer of the Year
Will Rasmussen
Stock Contractor of the Year
Carr Pro Rodeo – Pete Carr
Judge of the Year
Wade Woolstenhulme
Mildred Farris Secretary of the Year
Dottie Hayes
Small Rodeo of the Year (added money of $5,000 or less)
Will Rogers Stampede (Claremore, OK)
Medium Rodeo of the Year (added money of $5,001 – $9,999)
Golden Spike Rodeo (Tremonton, UT)
Large Rodeo of the Year (added money over $10,000)
San Angelo (Texas) Stock Show and Rodeo
Corporate Partner of the Year
Resistol
Media Award
Julie Mankin
Lenora Reimers’ Heritage Award
Doreen Wintermute
Outstanding Individual of the Year
Jason Jenson
Outstanding Service & Dedication Award
Jimmie Munroe
Distinguished Partnership
National Cowgirl Museum and Hall of Fame
Lifetime Family Heritage Award
Lori Todd Family
NFR Achievement Award
Heidi Schmidt
Outstanding Rodeo Committee Partner
Cheyenne (WY) Frontier Days
Innovative Media Partner
The Cowboy Channel
Innovative Rodeo of the Year
Mesilla Valley Stampede (2020 standalone Turquoise Circuit Barrel Racing Finals) – Mesquite, NM
Each winner will be officially recognized during the WPRA Star Celebration at the South Point Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Thursday, December 2.
Courtesy: San Angelo Stock Show and Rodeo; WPRA