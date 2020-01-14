San Angelo Rodeo sponsor appreciation dinner held at the Angry Cactus

SAN ANGELO, TEXAS– The best time of the year here in San Angelo is approaching us quickly, rodeo season that is.

This afternoon at the Angry Cactus there was an appreciation dinner held for several sponsors who donate money that fund the San Angelo Stock Show and Rodeo Foundation. The foundation provides scholarships for students as they support a rodeo that continues to grow.

“The rodeo has grown in a phenomenal way over the last 20 years. We at one time only had four performances, and we now have 13. ” said Larry Garvin, President of the San Angelo Stock Show and Rodeo Association.

“We’ve got probably over 60 sponsors that participate, just in this segment of the rodeo. There’s lots of sponsors that also participate in the premium sale the ag mechanics, but these are the people that have paid to have seats and participate in the Coliseum, and will have title nights that go to Shannon – Coors – Republic – Pendleton. Ram Rodeo all the way through, and down we have some sponsors here that are local sponsors.” said Tom Thompson, Marketing Director of S.A.S.S.A.R.

The first performance of the 2020 San Angelo Rodeo will be Thursday evening, January 30 at Foster Communications Coliseum.