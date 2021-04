SAN ANGELO, Texas (Ted Harbin—TwisTedRodeo.com) – Shane O’Connell was excited about his draw Thursday night during the 11th performance of the San Angelo Stock Show and Rodeo.

He was a little envious, too. O’Connell, who qualified for the National Finals Rodeo in 2018, watched from home as Pickett Pro Rodeo’s Network Gazer performed at last year’s grand championship. He’s hoping the two will match up again at the 2021 NFR in Las Vegas.