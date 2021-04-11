Rodeo Updates: Performance results after 3rd round of competition

San Angelo Stock Show and Rodeo

SAN ANGELO, Texas (Ted Harbin, TwisTedRodeo) – For the last several years, Tuf Cooper has chased ProRodeo’s most elusive title: all-around world champion.

He won the grand gold buckle in 2017 and has been in the mix in the three seasons since. In fact, he’s second in the all-around world standings heading into the opening weekend of competition at the San Angelo Stock Show and Rodeo.

Alas, his focus has changed for the 2021 season, thanks in large part to his acquisition of a new tie-down roping horse, Blanco, a 9-year-old gray gelding Cooper rode in the first two performances at the Foster Communications Coliseum. Cooper leads the two-run aggregate with a cumulative time of 15.4 seconds, highlighted by his 7.3-second, opening-round run Friday night; that time stands as the first-round lead through three performances.

“I got this new horse from Cade Swor,” Cooper said of his fellow tie-down roper from Winnie, Texas. “We fit each other like peas and carrots. It’s helped my mindset and approach to do what I do. I’m working extremely hard to accomplish what I want.”

Tuf Cooper makes his way to his calf during Saturday’s second-round run at the San Angelo Stock Show and Rodeo. His two-run cumulative time of 15.4 seconds leads tie-down roping.

(PHOTO BY RIC ANDERSEN)

Bareback riding leaders:

1. Cole Franks, 88 points on Macza Pro Rodeo’s Hot Flash

2. Tilden Hooper, 87

3. Tim O’Connell, 86

4. Chad Rutherford, 85.5

5. Luke Creasy, 85

6. Cauy Pool, 84

7. Will Martin, 80

8. (tie) Jacob Lees and Bronc Marriott, 77

10. Logan Patterson, 74

No other qualified rides.

Steer wrestling:

First round leaders:

1. Wyatt Jurney, 4.0 seconds

2. Jason Thomas, 4.6

3. (tie) Clayton Hass and J.D. Struxness, 5.0

5. (tie) Will Lummus and Kodie Jang, 5.2

7. Bubba Boots, 5.4

8. Zack Jongbloed, 6.1.

Second round leaders:

1. Kodie Jang, 4.5 seconds

2. J.D. Struxness, 4.6

3. Bubba Boots, 4.9

4. (tie) Jace Melvin and Dirk Tavenner, 5.0

6. Zack Jongbloed, 5.2

7. Tanner Brunner, 12.1

8. Wyatt Jurney, 14.3.

Average leaders:

1. J.D. Struxness, 9.6 seconds on two rides

2. Kodie Jang, 9.7

3. Bubba Boots, 10.3

4. Zack Jongbloed, 11.3

5. Jace Melvin, 11.5

6. Wyatt Jurney, 18.3

7. Dirk Tavenner, 18.7

8. Jason Thomas, 4.6

9. Clayton Hass, 5.0

10. Will Lummus, 5.2.

Team roping:

First round leaders:

1. Cody Snow/Wesley Thorp, 4.2 seconds

2. Clay Smith/Jade Corkill, 4.3

3. Hayes Smith/Justin Davis, 4.4

4. Tyler Wade/Trey Yates, 4.6

5. (tie) Brenten Hall/Chase Tryan and Aaron Tsinigine/Kyle Lockett, 4.7

8. Nick Sartain/Reagan Ward, 5.2

4. Levi Simpson/Tyler Worley, 7.7

5. Derrick Begay/Jake Edwards, 10.2

no other qualified times.

Second round leaders:

1.Jr. Dees/Rich Skelton, 3.7 seconds

2. Cody Snow/Wesley Thorp, 5.2

3. Brenten Hall/Chase Tryan, 5.3

4. Nelson Wyatt/Levi Lord, 8.7

no other qualified times.

Average leaders:

1. Cody Snow/Wesley Thorp, 9.4 seconds on two runs

2. Brenten Hall/Chase Tryan, 10.0

3. Jr. Dees/Rich Skelton, 3.7 seconds on one run

4. Nick Sartain/Reagan Ward, 5.2

5. Levi Simpson/Tyler Worley, 7.7

6. Nelson Wyatt/Levi Lord, 8.7

7. Derrick Begay/Jake Edwards, 10.2

No other qualified times.

Saddle bronc riding

Leaders: 1. (tie) Cort Scheer, on Pete Carr Pro Rodeo’s The Darkness, and Isaac Diaz, on Macza Pro Rodeo’s Lucky Cab, 83.5 points

3. Allen Boore, 83

4. Lucas Macza, 82.5

5. Brody Cress, 81.5

6. Mitch Pollock, 81

7. Jade Blackwell, 80

8. Toby Collins, 73

9. Johnny Espeland, 71

10. Kolt Ferguson, 65.

Tie-down roping:

First round leaders: 1. Tuf Cooper, 7.3 seconds

2. Riley Pruitt, 8.0

3. Cooper Martin, 8.6

4. Westyn Hughes, 8.7

5. (tie) Blane Cox and Shane Hanchey, 8.9

7. Chris McCuistion, 9.4

8. Catfish Brown, 9.8.

Second round leaders:

1. Cooper Martin, 8.0 seconds

2. Tuf Cooper, 8.1

3. Ty Harris, 8.6

4. Tyler Milligan, 9.0

5. Westyn Hughes, 9.7

6. Riley Pruitt, 12.2

7. Michael Otero, 14.0

No other qualified times.

Average leaders:

1. Tuf Cooper, 15.4 seconds on two runs

2. Cooper Martin, 16.6

3. Westyn Hughes, 18.4

4. Riley Pruitt, 20.2

5. Tyler Milligan, 24.8

6. Michael Otero, 25.4

7. Ty Harris, 26.6

8. Blane Cos, 8.9 seconds on one run

9. Cody Craig, 10.3.

Barrel racing:

Second round leaders:

1. Megan Champion, 14.28 seconds

2. (tie) Kelly Bruner and Jimmie Smith, 14.36

4. Keyla Polizello Costa, 14.44

5. Sissy Winn, 14.45

6. Sherry Cervi, 14.48

7. McKenzie Morgan, 14.51

8. Andrea Busby, 14.56

9. Leia Pluemer, 14.57

10. (tie) Mindy Goemmer and Stevie Perkins, 14.67.

Average leaders:

1. Megan Champion, 30.24 seconds on two runs

2. Kelly Bruner, 30.28

3. Keyla Polizello Costa, 30.62

4. Andrea Busby, 30.67

5. (tie) Sherry Cervi and Stevie Perkins, 30.81

7. Sissy Winn, 30.85

8. Mindy Goemmer, 30.86

9. Cassidy Champlin, 30.89

10. Jimmie Smith, 30.94

11. McKenzie Morgan, 30.97

12. Kellie Collier, 21.05.

Bull riding leaders: 1. Laramie Mosley, 89 points on Lancaster & Jones Pro Rodeo’s Final Rainbow

2. Dakota Eagleburger, 84

3. Gavin Michel, 80

4. JW Griffin, 71

No other qualified rides.