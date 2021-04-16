Rodeo Updates: 4 of 7 events saw lead changes, perfect night for Jacobs

SAN ANGELO, Texas (TwistTedRodeo.com, Ted Harbin) — It was a perfect night for Jacobs and a great night for bull rider Boudreaux Campbell during Thursday’s fifth performance of the San Angelo Stock Show and Rodeo.

Campbell, a four-time National Finals Rodeo qualifier from Crockett, Texas, rode Pete Carr Pro Rodeo’s Oyster Bayou for 92.5 points to close out an electric night that saw lead changes happen in four of seven events at Foster Communications Coliseum.

He was joined by team ropers Jake Orman and Brye Crites, who posted a 3.9-second run to lead the first round; saddle bronc rider Jacobs Crawley, who matched moves with Fettig Pro Rodeo’s Power Supply for 84 points; and steer wrestlers Jacob Talley and Jacob Edler, who were each 3.5 seconds to share the first-round lead with Brandon Harrison.

“This was the first time in a long time that I’ve seen a huge, packed arena,” said Edler, the reigning world champion from State Center, Iowa. “I told my traveling partners that it doesn’t look like there were any restrictions. I was so excited to compete in front of a crowd with that much electricity.”

That’s what San Angelo is known for. Fans expect a near sold-out show for all 13 performances, whether it’s a Thursday night or a Sunday afternoon.

“This is definitely one of my favorite arenas,” said Crawley, the 2015 bronc riding world champion from Stephenville, Texas. “It’s not only because of the success I’ve had here, but I’m a die-hard (Texas A&M) Aggie, and when they fire that war hymn, it just gets my blood pumping. They love rodeo, and they love their Texas guys here.”

Crawley is a 10-time National Finals Rodeo qualifier who has never won the San Angelo rodeo, but he’s a two-time champion of the Cinch Chute-Out, which will take place on the final Saturday night, April 24. He’ll likely miss that competition, but he’s hoping it still translates well.

“I just hope I’m saving all my success for the regular rodeo,” he said, noting that he won the chute-out’s bronc riding titles in 2016 and 2020. “Making the short round (set for Friday, April 23) is huge. Not only is this probably the biggest rodeo we have in the Texas Circuit, it’s one of the biggest rodeos so far this year.

“If a guy can hit a lick here, it could get him a good step leading into the summer run.”

Talley, a three-time NFR qualifier from Keatchie, Louisiana, leads the steer wrestling world standings, thanks in large part to winning The American last month in Arlington, Texas. He pocketed more than $100,000, half of which counts toward the PRCA world standings.

“It’s been really good here lately,” he said. “Having this mare makes everything easy. She scores so well, and she gives you the same run every time.”

The horse is Baby, a smooth sorrel owned by Sam Dixon of Lockesburg, Arkansas. Talley has hauled and ridden the mare for two and a half years, earning two of his three NFR trips on her.

“I always want to be aggressive, especially at rodeos like this when it’s so fast,” Talley said. “If you back off the start at all, you’re probably not going to make it back for the short round.”

Like Talley, Edler has taken advantage of strong mounts to get him his gold buckle. This year, he’s riding Whiskers, a horse owned by one of his traveling partners, Bridger Anderson, who, like Edler, went to his first NFR in 2020. Both Edler and Anderson are in the first-round money and will make their second-round runs Saturday night. Only the top 12 in the two-run aggregate in the timed events will return for championship night next week – the top 12 one-ride scores in rough-stock events also will return

“I decided to hop on Whiskers right before Jackson (Mississippi in mid-February),” said Edler, who is also traveling with Stockton Graves, a seven-time NFR qualifier who coaches the rodeo team at Northwestern Oklahoma State University in Alva, Oklahoma. All three men live near Alva; Graves and Edler are alumi of the rodeo team, and Anderson is a senior.

“We live 15 miles apart from each other, so this is the closest group of guys I’ve ever traveled with as far as miles go. It’s really nice to meet in Alva and hop in one rig.”

As long as there’s a Jacob or a Jacobs in the rig, the chances of winning seemed pretty high Thursday night inside San Angelo’s storied coliseum.

San Angelo Stock Show and Rodeo

Bareback riding leaders:

1. Cole Franks, 88 points on Macza Pro Rodeo’s Hot Flash

2. Tilden Hooper, 87

3. Caleb Bennett, 86.5

4. Tim O’Connell, 86

5. Chad Rutherford, 85.5

6. Luke Creasy, 85

7. Kaycee Field, 84.5

8. Cauy Pool, 84

9. Tanner Aus, 82

10. Trenton Montero, 81.5

11. Will Martin, 80

12. (tie) Jacob Lees and Bronc Marriott, 77.

Steer wrestling:

First round leaders:

1. (tie) Brandon Harrison, Jacob Edler and Jacob Talley, 3.5 seconds

2. (tie) Gavin Soileau and Kalane Anders, 3.6

6. (tie) Will Stovall, Bridger Anderson, Ryan McKay Nettle, Garrett Oates, Scott Guenthner and Tanner Milan, 3.8.

Second round leaders:

1. (tie) Jay Williamson, Gavin Soileau, Termaine Debose and Cody Harmon, 3.8 seconds

5. (tie) Nick Guy, Bill Boldon and Tory Johnson, 3.9

8. (tie) Will Lummus, Tucker Allen, Gary Gilbert and Talon Roseland, 4.0.

Average leaders:

1. Gavin Soileau, 7.4 seconds on two runs

2. Cade Stanton, 8.0

3. (tie) Taz Olson and Nick Guy, 8.1

5. (tie) Shane Frey, Billy Boldon and Ryan McKay Nettle, 8.2

8. (tie) Remey Parrott and Tory Johnson, 8.3

10. Gary Gilbert, 8.5

11. (tie) Tanner Milan and Garrett Oates, 8.6.

Team roping:

First round leaders:

1. Jake Orman/Brye Crites, 3.9 seconds

2. Coy Rahlmann/Douglas Rich, 4.0

3. Cody Snow/Wesley Thorp, 4.2

4. (tie) Clay Smith/Jade Corkill and Cooper White/Tucker White, 4.3

6. Hayes Smith/Justin Davis, 4.4

7. (tie) Tyler Wade/Trey Yates and Zach Kilgus/Ben Gambrell, 4.6.

Second round leaders:

1. Cyle Denison/Brady Norman, 3.5

2. Clay Tryan/Jake Long, 3.6

3. Jr. Dees/Rich Skelton, 3.7

4. (tie) Kal Fuller/Coleby Payne and Wyatt Muggli/Casey McCleskey, 4.0

6. (tie) Aaron Tsinigine/Kyle Lockett and J.C. Yeahquo/L.J. Yeahquo, 4.2

8. (tie) Clay Smith/Jade Corkill and Kellan Johnson/Carson Johnson, 4.3.

Average leaders:

1. Clay Tryan/Jake Long, 8.4 Seconds on two runs

2. Coy Rahlmann/Douglas Rich, 9.5

3. Clay Smith/Jade Corkill, 8.6

4. Aaron Tsinigine/Kyle Lockett, 8.9

5. Cody Snow/Wesley Thorp, 9.4

6. Brenten Hall/Chase Tryan, 10.0

7. Cory Clark/Wyatt Cox, 10.8

8. Jaguar Terrill/Sid Sporer, 11.0

9. Wyatt Muggli/Casey McCleskey, 13.8

10. Tyler Wade/Trey Yates, 14.3

11. Wyatt Muggli/Casey McCleskey, 13.8

12. Clayton Eggers/Joshua Smitherman, 17.4.

Saddle bronc riding leaders:

1. Jacobs Crawley, 84 points on Fettig Pro Rodeo’s Power Supply

2. (tie) Cort Scheer and Isaac Diaz, 83.5

4. Allen Boore, 83

5. Lucas Macza, 82.5

6. Cash Michael Wilson, 82

7. Brody Cress, 81.5

8. (tie) Mitch Pollock, Taos Muncy and Tyrel Larsen, 81

11. Jade Blackwell, 80

12. (tie) Brody Wells and Leon Fountain, 79.

Tie-down roping:

First round leaders:

1. Tuf Cooper, 7.3 Seconds

2. Bradley Bynum, 7.5

3. Tanner Green, 7.6

4. Reid Zapalac, 7.9

5. Riley Pruitt, 8.0

6. (tie) Beau Cooper, Seth Cooke and J.D. McCuistion, 8.1.

Second round leaders:

1. Sy Felton, 7.4 seconds

2. Cooper Martin, 8.0

3. (tie) Tuf Cooper and Caleb Smidt, 8.1

5. Trent Creaker, 8.2

6. Colten Wallis, 8.3

7. (tie) Zack Jongbloed and Richard Newton, 8.4.

Average leaders:

1. Tuf Cooper, 15.4 seconds on two runs

2. Cooper Martin, 16.6

3. Seth Cooke, 17.1

4. Garrett Jacobs, 17.4

5. (tie) Jake Booze and Beau Cooper, 18.0

7. Chance Thiessen, 18.2

8. (tie) John Clark and Sy Felton, 18.3

10. Westyn Hughes, 18.4

11. Reese Riemer, 18.5

12. Tyler Prcin, 18.6.

Barrel racing:

Second round leaders:

1. Megan Champion, 14.28 seconds

2. (tie) Kelly Bruner and Jimmie Smith, 14.36

4. Liz Pinkston, 14.41

5. Sara Withers, 14.43

6. Keyla Polizello Costa, 14.44

7. Sissy Winn, 14.45

8. Kriss Griffin, 14.46

9. Sherry Cervi, 14.48

10. McKenzie Morgan, 14.51.

Average leaders:

1. Megan Champion, 30.24 seconds on two runs

2. Kelly Bruner, 30.28

3. Keyla Polizello Costa, 30.62

4. Andrea Busby, 30.67

5. Steely Steiner, 30.68

6. (tie) Savannah Bennett and Timber Allenbrand, 30.73

8. Liz Pinkston, 30.78

9. Sara Withers, 30.79

10. (tie) Sherry Cervi and Stevie Perkins, 30.81

12. Sissy Winn, 30.85.

Bull riding leaders:

1. Boudreaux Campbell, 92.5 points on Pete Carr Pro Rodeo’s Oyster Bayou

2. Laramie Mosley, 89

3. Trey Benton III, 88

4. Maverick Potter, 86

5. Joao Veiera, 85

6. Dakota Eagleburger, 84

7. J.C. Mortensen, 83.5

8. (tie) Fulton Rutland and Quentin Vaught, 82.5

10. Trey Kimzey, 81.5

11. Clayton Sellars, 81

12. Gavin Michel, 80.