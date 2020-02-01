Rodeo Results Update: Performance 2

PRCA Performance #2
January 31, 2020
7:30 p.m. — 9:30 p.m.
Bareback riding leaders
1. Kody Lamb, 88 points on Pete Carr Pro Rodeo’s Hometown Girl
2. Chad Rutherford, 86
3. Tilden Hooper, 84
4. Spur Lacasse, 82
5. Kash Wilson, 79
6. Pascal Isabelle, 77
7. (tie) Jacob Lees and Anthony Thomas, 76.
Steer wrestling
First round leaders
1. Ty Erickson, 3.8 seconds
2. Heath Thomas, 4.6
3. Bridger Chambers, 5.1
4. Scott Guenthner, 5.2
5. Cody Cabral, 5.8
6. Dakota Eldridge, 6.3
7. (tie) Tyler Waguespack and Dirk Tavenner, 7.9.
Team roping
First round leaders
1. Reno Cash Stoebner/Colton Brittain, 4.1 seconds
2. Coleman Proctor/Ryan Motes, 4.5
3. Brenten Hall/Chase Tryan, 5.5
4. Cyle Denison/Lane Mitchell, 9.4
5. Tate Kirchenschlager/Ross Ashford, 9.8
6. Tyler Wade/Billie Jack Saebens, 14.4
7. Quisto Lopez/B.J. Dugger, 14.6
no other qualified runs.
Second round leaders
1. Levi Simpson/Shay Carroll, 4.8 seconds
2. Brenton Hall/Chase Tryan, 4.9
3. Cyle Denison/Lane Mitchell, 5.0
4. Garrett Chick/Walt Woodard, 19.5
no other qualified runs.
Average leaders
1. Brenten Hall/Chase Tryan, 10.4 seconds on two runs
2. Cyle Denison/Lane Mitchell, 14.4
3. Reno Cash Stoebner, 4.1 seconds on one run
4. Coleman Proctor/Ryan Motes, 4.5
5. Levi Simpson/Shay Carrol, 4.8
6. Tate Kirchenschlager/Ross Ashford, 9.8
7. Tyler Wade, Billie Jack Saebens, 14.4
8. Quisto Lopez/B.J. Dugger, 14.6.
Saddle bronc riding leaders
1. Jacobs Crawley, 88 points on Lancaster & Jones ProRodeo’s Total Equine Ruffy
2. Kolby Wanchuk, 84
3. (tie) Isaac Diaz and Brody Cress, 82
5. Sterling Crawley, 81
6. Dean Wadsworth, 79.5
7. Nat Stratton 78.5
8. Jake Finlay, 78.
Tie-down roping
First round leaders
1. Lane Livingston, 7.2 seconds
2. (tie) Ty Harris, Westyn Hughes and Catfish Brown, 8.2
5. Ike Fontenot, 12.2
6. Tyan Thiboeaux, 12.7
7. Adam Gray, 19.0
no other qualified runs.
Second round leaders
1. Justin Smith, 7.0 seconds
2. (tie) Ike Fontenot and Riley Pruitt, 7.4
4. Zach Jongbloed, 8.3
5. Ty Harris, 8.8
6. Adam Gray, 9.2
7. Ryan Thibodeaux, 9.5
8. Lane Livingston, 10.1.
Average leaders
1. Ty Harris, 17.0 seconds on two runs
2. Lane Livingston, 17.3
3. Ike Fontenot, 19.6
4. Ryan Thibodeaux, 22.2
5. Adam Gray, 28.2
6. Justin Smith, 7.0 seconds on one run
7. Riley Pruitt, 7.4
8. (tie) Catfish Brown and Westyn Hughes, 8.2
10. Zach Jongbloed, 8.3.
Barrel racing
Second round leaders
1. Ivy Conrado-Saebens, 14.26 seconds
2. Amanda Harris, 14.48
3. Margo Crowther, 14.50
4. Tara Carr, 14.55
5. Shelby Bates, 14.57
6. Shelby McCamey, 14.60
7. Christine Laughlin, 14.67
8. Kelsey Knight, 14.75
9. Angela Ganter, 14.77
10. (tie) J.J Baldwin and Mary Jo Camera, 14.81.
Average leaders
1. Ivy Conrado-Saebens, 30.49 seconds on two runs
2. Margo Crowther, 30.73
3. Amanda Harris, 30.84
4. Cristine Laughlin, 31.04
5. Tara Carr, 31.13
6. (tie) Shelby Bates, Shelby McCamey and Kelsey Knight, 31.18
9. Angela Ganter, 31.22
10. Janie Johnson, 31.38
11. Mary Jo Camera, 31.41
12. (tie) J.J Baldwin and Lisa Fernandes, 31.45.
Bull riding leaders
1. Elliot Jacoby, 86.5 points on Pete Carr Pro Rodeo’s Snake Ears
2. Brody Yeary, 82
no other qualified rides.
Source: Ted Harbin from TwisTed Rodeo, the official media source for the San Angelo Stock Show and Rodeo