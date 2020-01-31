Rodeo Results Update: Performance 1

PRCA Performance #1
January 30, 2020
7:30 p.m. — 9:30 p.m.
Bareback riding leaders:
1. Kody Lamb, 88 points on Pete Carr Pro Rodeo’s Hometown Girl
2. Tilden Hooper, 84
3. Spur Lacasse, 82
4. Kash Wilson, 79
5. Pascal Isabelle, 77
no other qualified rides.
Steer wrestling:
First round leaders:
1. Ty Erickson, 3.8 seconds
2. Heath Thomas, 4.6
3. Dakota Eldridge, 6.3
4. Tyler Waguespack, 7.9
5. Cameron Morman, 9.5
6. Cade Goodman, 17.5
no other qualified runs.
Team roping:
First round leaders:
1. Reno Cash Stoebner/Colton Brittain, 4.1 seconds
2. Cyle Denison/Lane Mitchell, 4.4
3. Coleman Proctor/Ryan Motes, 4.5
4. Brenten Hall/Chase Tryan, 5.5
5. Tate Kirchenschlager/Ross Ashford, 9.8
6. Tyler Wade/Billie Jack Saebens, 14.4
7. Quisto Lopez/B.J. Dugger, 14.6
no other qualified runs.
Saddle bronc riding leaders:
1. Kolby Wanchuk, 84 points on Pete Carr Pro Rodeo’s Line Wart
2. Sterling Crawley, 81
3. Mat Stratton 78.5
4. Jake Finlay, 78
5. Jake Watson, 77
6. Luke White, 70
no other qualified rides.
Tie-down roping:
First round leaders:
1. Lane Livingston, 7.2 seconds
2. (tie) Ty Harris, Westyn Hughes and Catfish Brown, 8.2 seconds
5. Ike Fontenot, 12.2
6. Tyan Thiboeaux, 12.7
7. Adam Gray, 19.0
no other qualified runs.
Barrel racing:
Second round leaders:
1. Ivy Conrado-Saebens, 14.26 seconds
2. Amanda Harris, 14.48
3. Kelsey Knight, 14.75
4. Angela Ganter, 14.77
5. Janie Johnson, 14.82
6. Natalie Bland, 15.07
7. Kiley Dalchow, 15.22
8. Debbie Bloxom, 15.27
9. Ashley Harvey, 17.18
10. Amanda Slaughter, 19.57.
Average leaders:
1. Ivy Conrado-Saebens, 30.49 seconds on two runs
2. Amanda Harris, 30.84
3. Kelsey Knight, 31.18
4. Angela Ganter, 31.22
5. Janie Johnson, 31.38
6. Natalie Bland, 31.69
7. (tie) Kiley Dalchow and Debbie Bloxom, 31.94
9. Ashley Harvey, 33.91
10. Amanda Slaughter, 36.00
11. Cheyenne Allan, 35.34
12. Nicki Zimmerman, 41.59.
Bull riding leaders:
1. Elliot Jacoby, 86.5 points on Pete Carr Pro Rodeo’s Snake Ears
no other qualified rides.
Source: TwisTed Rodeo, the official media source for the San Angelo Stock Show and Rodeo