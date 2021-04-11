Rodeo results: Standings after 1st weekend of performances

San Angelo Stock Show and Rodeo

Bareback riding

Leaders:

1. Cole Franks, 88 points on Macza Pro Rodeo’s Hot Flash

2. Tilden Hooper, 87

3. Caleb Bennett, 86.5

4. Tim O’Connell, 86

5. Chad Rutherford, 85.5

6. Luke Creasy, 85

7. Cauy Pool, 84

8. Trenton Montero, 81.5

9. Will Martin, 80

10. (tie) Jacob Lees and Bronc Marriott, 77.

Steer wrestling:

First round leaders:

1. Wyatt Jurney, 4.0 seconds

2. Jason Thomas, 4.6

3. (tie) Clayton Hass and J.D. Struxness, 5.0

5. (tie) Will Lummus and Kodie Jang, 5.2

7. Bubba Boots, 5.4

8. Zack Jongbloed, 6.1.

Second round leaders:

1. Jay Williamson, 3.8 seconds

2. (tie) Will Lummus and Tucker Allen, 4.0

4. (tie) Blake Knowles and Stetson Jorgensen, 4.1

6. Kodie Jang, 4.5

7. (tie) J.D. Struxness and Mike McGinn, 4.6.

Average leaders:

1. Will Lummus, 9.2 seconds on two runs

2. Jason Thomas, 9.4

3. J.D. Struxness, 9.6

4. Kodie Jang, 9.7

5. Bubba Boots, 10.3

6. Tucker Allen, 10.9

7. Blake Kknowles, 11.2

8. Zack Jongbloed, 11.3

9. Jace Melvin, 11.5

10. Clayton Hass, 13.6

11. Wyatt Jurney, 18.3

12. Dirk Tavenner, 18.7.

Team roping:

First round leaders:

1. Cody Snow/Wesley Thorp, 4.2 seconds

2. Clay Smith/Jade Corkill, 4.3

3. Hayes Smith/Justin Davis, 4.4

4. Tyler Wade/Trey Yates, 4.6

5. (tie) Brenten Hall/Chase Tryan and Aaron Tsinigine/Kyle Lockett, 4.7

8. Nick Sartain/Reagan Ward, 5.2

4. Levi Simpson/Tyler Worley, 7.7

5. Derrick Begay/Jake Edwards, 10.2

No other qualified times.

Second round leaders:

1.Clay Tryan/Jake Long, 3.6 seconds

2. Jr. Dees/Rich Skelton, 3.7

3. Aaron Tsinigine/Kyle Lockett, 4.2

4. Clay Smith/Jade Corkill, 4.3

5. Cody Snow/Wesley Thorp, 5.2

6. Brenten Hall/Chase Tryan, 5.3

7. Nelson Wyatt/Levi Lord, 8.7

8. Tyler Wade/Trey Yates, 9.7.

Average leaders:

1. Clay Tryan/Jake Long, 8.4 seconds on two runs

2. Clay Smith/Jade Corkill, 8.6

3. Aaron Tsinigine/Kyle Lockett, 8.9

4. Cody Snow/Wesley Thorp, 9.4

5. Brenten Hall/Chase Tryan, 10.0

6. Tyler Wade/Trey Yates, 14.3

7. Jr. Dees/Rich Skelton, 3.7 seconds on one run

8. Hayes Smith/JustinDavis, 4.4

9. (tie) Nick Sartain/Reagan Ward and Tanner Green/Clay Futrell, 5.2

11. Luke Brown/Cory Petska, 5.9

12. Levi Simpson/Tyler Worley, 7.7.

Saddle bronc riding

Leaders: 1. (tie) Cort Scheer, on Pete Carr Pro Rodeo’s The Darkness, and Isaac Diaz, on Macza Pro Rodeo’s Lucky Cab, 83.5 points

3. Allen Boore, 83

4. Lucas Macza, 82.5

5. Cash Michael Wilson, 82

6. Brody Cress, 81.5

7. Mitch Pollock, 81

8. Jade Blackwell, 80

9. Brody Wells, 79

10. Rhett Fanning, 78.

Tie-down roping:

First round leaders:

1. Tuf Cooper, 7.3 seconds

2. Riley Pruitt, 8.0

3. Cooper Martin, 8.6

4. Westyn Hughes, 8.7

5. (tie) Blane Cox and Shane Hanchey, 8.9

7. Chris McCuistion, 9.4

8. Catfish Brown, 9.8.

Second round leaders:

1. Cooper Martin, 8.0 seconds

2. (tie) Tuf Cooper and Caleb Smidt, 8.1

4. Zack Jongbloed, 8.4

5. Ty Harris, 8.6

6. Marcos Costa, 8.8

7. Tyler Milligan, 9.0

8. (tie) Westyn Hughes and Chris McCuistion, 9.7.

Average leaders:

1. Tuf Cooper, 15.4 seconds on two runs

2. Cooper Martin, 16.6

3. Westyn Hughes, 18.4

4. Chris McCuistion, 19.1

5. Caleb Smidt, 19.4

6. Riley Pruitt, 20.2

7. Tyler Milligan, 24.8

8. Michael Otero, 25.4

9. Ty Harris, 26.6

10. Marcos Costa, 26.6

11. Shane Hanchey, 27.8

12. J.T. Adamson, 30.2.

Barrel racing:

Second round leaders:

1. Megan Champion, 14.28 seconds

2. (tie) Kelly Bruner and Jimmie Smith, 14.36

4. Liz Pinkston, 14.41

5. Keyla Polizello Costa, 14.44

6. Sissy Winn, 14.45

7. Kriss Griffin, 14.46

8. Sherry Cervi, 14.48

9. McKenzie Morgan, 14.51

10. Lois Ferguson, 14.52.

Average leaders:

1. Megan Champion, 30.24 seconds on two runs

2. Kelly Bruner, 30.28

3. Keyla Polizello Costa, 30.62

4. Andrea Busby, 30.67

5. Steely Steiner, 30.68

6. Savannah Bennett, 30.73

7. Liz Pinkston, 30.78

8. (tie) Sherry Cervi and Stevie Perkins, 30.81

10. Sissy Winn, 30.85

11. Mindy Goemmer, 30.86

12. Cassidy Champlin, 30.89.

Bull riding leaders:

1. Laramie Mosley, 89 points on Lancaster & Jones Pro Rodeo’s Final Rainbow

2. Maverick Potter, 86

3. Dakota Eagleburger, 84

4. J.C. Mortensen, 83.5

5. Fulton Rutland, 82.5

6. Clayton Sellars, 81

7. Gavin Michel, 80

8. J.W. Griffin, 71

No other qualified rides.