Rodeo Performance Updates: Performance 6

Updates of performances from the San Angelo Stock Show and Rodeo – photo by Ken Grimm

SAN ANGELO, Texas — February 7, 2020

7:30 p.m. performance. Current standings:

Bareback riding leaders

1. Kody Lamb, 88 points on Pete Carr Pro Rodeo’s Hometown Girl

2. Tim O’Connell, 86

3. (tie) Tilden Hooper and Chad Rutherford, 84

5. Bill Tutor, 83.5

6. Spur Lacasse, 82

7. Jesse Pope, 81

8. Jade Taton, 80

9. Tim Murphy, 79.5

10. Kash Wilson, 79

11. Kyle Charley, 78

12. (tie) Pascal Isabelle, Lane McGeehee and Paden Hurst, 77.

Steer wrestling

First round leaders

1. Ty Erickson, 3.8 seconds

2. Taz Olson, 3.9

3. (tie) Tait Kvistad and Dalton Massey, 4.3

5. (tie) Ryan McKay Nettle and Jacob Talley, 4.4

7. (tie) Gary Gilbert and Jason Thomas, 4.5.

Second round leaders

1. Cameron Morman, 3.9 seconds

2. (tie) Chance Howard and Cade Staton, 4.0

4. Dakota Eldridge, 4.1

5. Jesse Brown, 4.2

6. (tie) Sterling Lambert, Luke Branquinho and Cade Goodman, 4.3.

Average leaders

1. (tie) Dalton Massey and Jacob Talley, 8.9 seconds on two runs

3. Cade Staton, 9.3

4. Cody Harmon, 9.4

5. Ty Erickson, 9.6

6. (tie) Taz Olson, Bridger Anderson and Jule Hazen, 9.7

9. (tie) Scott Guenthner and Heath Thomas, 10.0

11. Joe Nelson, 10.1

12. Justin Shaffer, 10.2.

Team roping

First round leaders

1. Spencer Mitchell/Cesar de la Cruz, 3.7 seconds

2. (tie) Kaleb Driggers/Junior Nogueira and Clay Smith/Jade Corkill, 3.8

4. (tie) Laramie Allen/Whit Kitchens and Colton Campbell/Jordan Ketscher, 3.9

6. Reno Cash Stoebner/Colton Brittain, 4.1

7. Tanner Tomlinson/Coleby Payne, 4.2

8. Manny Equsquiza Jr./York Gill, 4.3.

Second round leaders

1. Dustin Eguesquiza/Travis Graves, 3.7 seconds

2. Erich Rogers/Paden Bray, 3.8

3. (tie) Dawson Graham/Dillon Graham and Clint Summers/Douglas Rich, 3.9

5. Trey Blackmore/Kory Bramwell, 4.0

6. Jake Orman/Daniel Bramana, 4.3

7. (tie) Gavin Foster/Daniel Reed, Kellan Johnson/Carson Johnson, Steven Duby/Jason Duby and Laramie Allen/Whit Kitchens, 4.4.

Average leaders

1. Laramie Allen/Whit Kitchens, 8.3 seconds

2. Manny Equsquiza Jr./York Gill, 9.1

3. Colton Campbell/Jordan Ketscher, 9.3

4. Cory Smothers/Brandon Gonzales, 10.0

5. (tie) Brenten Hall/Chase Tryan and Kolton Schmidt/Hunter Koch, 10.4 seconds on two runs

7. Jaguar Terrill/Travis Woodard, 11.8

8. J.B. James Jr./Brock Hanson, 12.5

9. Billy Bob Brown/Chad Williams, 12.9

10. Dawson Graham/Dillon Graham, 14.2

11. Cyle Denison/Lane Mitchell, 14.4

12. Cody Snow/Paul Eaves, 14.7.

Saddle bronc riding leaders

1. Jacobs Crawley, 88 points on Lancaster & Jones ProRodeo’s Total Equine Ruffy

2. Carter Elshere, 85.5

3. Jesse Wright, 84.5

4. Kolby Wanchuk, 84

5. Tegan Smith, 83.5

6. Jacob Lewis, 82.5

7. (tie) Isaac Diaz and Brody Cress, 82

9. (tie) Sterling Crawley and Ben Andersen, 81

11. Chase Zweifel, 80

12. (tie) Dean Wadsworth and Jade Taton, 79.5.

Tie-down roping

First round leaders

1. Lane Livingston, 7.2 seconds

2. Shad Mayfield, 7.4

3. (tie) Caleb Smidt and Bryson Sechrist, 7.5

5. L.D. Meier, 7.7

6. (tie) Blane Cox and Marcos Costa, 7.8

8. Bo Pickett, 7.9.

Second round leaders

1. Justin Smith, 7.0 seconds

2. Marty Yates, 7.1.

3. (tie) Ike Fontenot and Riley Pruitt, 7.4

5. Kincade Cullen Henry, 7.6

6. (tie) Blane Cox and Luke Potter, 7.8

8. (tie) Tyler Milligan, Caleb McMillan and Sy Felton, 7.9.

Average leaders

1. Blane Cox, 15.6 seconds on two runs

2. (tie) Dakota Felton and Kincade Cullen Henry, 15.4

4. Sterling Smith, 16.6

5. Reid H. Zapalac, 16.7

6. Jake Pratt, 16.8

7. (tie) Bryson Sechrist and Stetson Vest,16,9

9. Ty Harris, 17.0

10. Monty Lewis, 17.1

11. Lane Livingston, 17.3

12. (tie) Randall Carlisle and Seth Cooke, 17.8.

Barrel racing

Second round leaders

1. Ivy Conrado-Saebens, 14.26 seconds

2. Carlee Otero, 14.32

3. Cassidy Kruse Deen, 14.34

4. Sadie Wolaver, 14.36

5. Cheyenne Wimberley, 14.42

6. Amanda Harris, 14.48

7. (tie) Jacque Woolman and Margo Crowther, 14.50

9. Loni Lester, 14.52

10. (tie) Tara Carr an Kristy Monschein, 14.55.

Average leaders

1. Ivy Conrado-Saebens, 30.49 seconds on two runs

2. Carlee Otero, 30.65

3. Margo Crowther, 30.73

4. Jacque Woolman, 30.75

5. Amanda Harris, 30.84

6. Cheyenne Wimberley, 30.87

7. Loni Lester, 30.89

8. Kristy Monschein, 30.92

9. Jamie Chaffin, 30.97

10. (tie) Cassidy Kruse Deen and Darla Corff, 30.99

12. (tie) Sadie Wolaver and Christine Laughlin, 31.04.

Bull riding leaders

1. Stetson Wright, 89 points on Pete Carr Pro Rodeo’s Candy Man

2. Elliot Jacoby, 86.5

3. (tie) Ty Wallace, Boudreaux Campbell and Parker Cole McCown, 84

6. Jeston Mead, 83.5

7. Brody Yeary, 82

8. D.J. LaFleur, 80.5.