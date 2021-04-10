Rodeo: Performance 1 Results

Cole Franks rides Northcott Macza’s Hot Flash for 88 points to take the early bareback riding lead on Friday night at the San Angelo Stock Show and Rodeo.

(PHOTO BY RIC ANDERSEN)

SAN ANGELO, Texas [TwistTedRodeo] – Cole Franks has spent his life around rodeo.

That happens when he’s the son of a ProRodeo cowboy, but there’s more to it. He is making his way in the game his own way as a bareback rider. Though he’s just beginning, he proved Friday night that he’s more than capable.

He spurred Northcott Macza Rodeo’s Hot Flash for 88 points to take the opening-night lead at the San Angelo Stock Show and Rodeo on Friday at Foster Communications Coliseum. It was just the second time he’d ever posted a score that high and was the first time he’d done it at an event sanctioned by the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association, the premier body in the game.

“I’d seen a couple videos on Facebook of that horse with Will Lowe and Orin Larsen, and he looked pretty hard to ride,” said Franks, 20, the son of Bret Franks, a three-time National Finals Rodeo qualifier in saddle bronc riding and now the coach at Clarendon (Texas) College, about four hours north of San Angelo.

“I knew it was going to be a fight.”

Franks came out the winner.

Results after April 9, 2021 7:30 p.m. performance



Bareback riding leaders

1. Cole Franks, 88 points on Northcott Macza’s Hot Flash

2. Tim O’Connell, 86

3. Jacob Lees, 77

no other qualified rides.

Steer wrestling

First round leaders

1. Jason Thomas, 4.6 seconds

2. Clayton Hass, 5.0

3. Will Lummus, 5.2

4. Tucker Allen, 6.9

5. Blake Knowles, 7.1

6. Ryan Lewis, 8.2

7. Luke Branquinho, 13.5

8. Stetson Jorgensen, 20.0.

Team roping

First round leaders

1. Cody Snow/Wesley Thorp, 4.2 seconds

2. Brenten Hall/Chase Tryan, 4.7

3. Nick Sartain/Reagan Ward, 5.2

4. Levi Simpson/Tyler Worley, 7.7

5. Derrick Begay/Jake Edwards, 10.2

no other qualified times.

Saddle bronc riding leaders

1. Allen Boore, 83 points on Pete Carr Pro Rodeo’s Texas Playboy

2. Lucas Macza, 82.5

3. Mitch Pollock, 81

4. Chance West, 58

no other qualified rides.

Tie-down roping

First round leaders

1. Tuf Cooper, 7.3 seconds

2. Riley Pruitt, 8.0

3. Cooper Martin, 8.6

4. Westyn Hughes, 8.7

5. Blane Cox, 8.9

6. Cody Craig, 10.3

7. Michael Otero, 12.4

8. Tyler Milligan, 15.8.

Barrel racing

Second round leaders

1. (tie) Kelly Bruner and Jimmie Smith, 14.36 seconds

3. Keyla Polizello Costa, 14.44

4. Leia Pluemer, 14.57

5. Mindy Goemmer, 14.67

6. Shelly Shields, 14.72

7. Cassidy Champlin, 14.81

8. Lisa Fernandes, 15.16

9. Kristel Ising, 15.47

10. Cristin Posey, 15.60.

Average leaders

1. Kelly Bruner, 30.28 seconds on two runs

2. Keyla Polizello Costa, 30.62

3. Mindy Goemmer, 30.86

4. Cassidy Champlin, 30.89

5. Jimmie Smith, 30.94

6. Leia Pluemer, 31.18

7. Shelly Shields, 31.30

8. Lisa Fernandes, 31.54

9. Kristel Ising, 32.09

10. Cristin Posey, 32.22.

Bull riding leaders

1. Laramie Mosley, 89 points on Lancaster & Jones Pro Rodeo’s Final Rainbow

no other qualified rides.