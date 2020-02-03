2020 San Angelo Stock Show and Rodeo AG mechanics showcase

SAN ANGELO, TX – The Spur Arena saw a huge turn out for spectators and participant before judging for the 2020 San Angelo Stock Show and Rodeo AG Mechanics show. Roughly 1,500 children and teens got involved to showcase talent, mechanical abilities and teamwork skills this year. Many hours of work are put into the creations displayed by the students involved in the show, adding up in some cases to months.

“It took roughly two months […] we started late November, just getting to do [it],” explained Blayne Murphy and Cameron Fincher of Maypearl junior high school. Their project was a covered picnic table with hanging seats on all four sides. “You know, our buddy he came up with the idea, and we wanted to do, kind of what he wanted to do but we also wanted to add our own touches […] working on it every day after school.”

The judges and organizers, who work tirelessly during the off season to plan for the following year, find a lot of inspiration and fulfillment through their work. “I’ve been doing this for five or six years now and it’s nice when you see those same kids that were, that were in junior high, that came here and now they’re seniors,” said AG Mechanics judge Justin Harlin. “This year we have one that I judged, and she’s back and she’s a judge for us this year.”

Over 150 schools participated for 2020, and the event has been steadily growing each year. Competitors can win prize packages including expensive and useful equipment such as welders, chop saws and grinders.