SAN ANGELO, Texas – Carolyn McEnrue speaks with Kevin Saverance of the Justin Boots Sports Medicine Team. According to the team website, “In 1980, Dr. J Pat Evans and Don Andrews developed the concept of a mobile sports medicine system that would provide medical support services to professional rodeo athletes at arenas where they competed across the country. This innovative new sports medicine system linked a network of selected emergency physicians, orthopedists, trauma specialists, athletic trainers, physical therapists and physician assistants, as well as hospitals and clinics around the nation to provide comprehensive medical coverage to the professional rodeo contestant.”
Rodeo Update: live interview with Kevin Sevarance
From the San Angelo Stock Show and Rodeo