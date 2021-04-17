Rodeo Update: live interview with Kevin Sevarance

SAN ANGELO, Texas (Ted Harbin, TwisTedRodeo) – Garrett Shadbolt had done his homework on the horse he’d drawn Friday night during the sixth performance of the San Angelo Stock Show and Rodeo.

He knew Fettig Pro Rodeo’s Pop A Pop had bucked at the National Finals Rodeo and that the animal was part of a 90.5-point ride with Tim O’Connell there. He’s seen fellow bareback rider Taylor Broussard ride the horse earlier this year.